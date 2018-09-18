Berlin doctor says anti-Kremlin activist was likely poisoned

BERLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - An anti-Kremlin activist who is in Berlin for treatment was likely poisoned, a doctor said on Tuesday, adding that while the man was no longer in danger he still needed intensive medical care.

Pyotr Verzilov, publisher of a Russian online news outlet and affiliated with the anti-Kremlin band Pussy Riot, lost his sight, hearing and ability to walk but is doing better since he arrived in Berlin for treatment on Saturday, two friends said on Sunday.

“It is highly probable that he was poisoned,” a doctor at the Charite hospital in Berlin told a news conference, adding that there was no other explanation so far as to why Verzilov was in such a condition.