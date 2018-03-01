Russia's finmin says no plans to increase defence spending - TASS

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that Russia has no plans to increase its defence spending, TASS news agency cited him as saying.

Siluanov spoke after President Vladimir Putin’s address to lawmakers, which was largely dedicated to Russia’s nuclear arms capabilities.

Russia’s Industry Minister Denis Manturov said that new weapons, mentioned by Putin, are part of the defence spending programme to 2027 signed last year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Hugh Lawson)