FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 7, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Putin says Russian businessmen being persecuted in countries like Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russian businessmen were being persecuted in countries like Britain and that they would be better off in Russia along with their assets.

Putin, speaking during his live televised annual phone-in with the Russian people, was answering a question about visa problems experienced by billionaire Roman Abramovich in Britain.

Putin said he had advised business people to keep their assets inside Russia and said that pressure on Russian businessmen was undermining trust in Western countries. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.