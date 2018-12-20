Putin says UK's Theresa May has little choice but to implement Brexit

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Theresa May had little choice but to implement Brexit and steer clear of a second referendum because not doing so would undermine faith in British democracy.

“In terms of Brexit, if it is carried through to the end, I can understand the prime minister’s position ... There was a referendum after all. What can she do? She must enact the will of the people, expressed during the referendum.”

Putin, who was speaking at his annual news conference in Moscow, said Russia’s own relations with Britain were deadlocked, but that Moscow was interested in restoring them from their current low and hoped common sense would prevail. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau Editing by Andrew Osborn)