Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer - Ifax

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected Russia to reach herd immunity to coronavirus and lift pandemic-related restrictions by the end of summer, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing his televised comments.

Putin, who got vaccinated this week with a Russian-made vaccine, also said the only side effects he experienced were slight pain in his muscles the next morning and an uncomfortable feeling in the site of the injection. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alex Richardson)