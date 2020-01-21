Russia gets new economy minister but finance, energy and agriculture ministers keep jobs

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, and Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev will keep their posts in Russia’s new government, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

But Maxim Reshetnikov will replace Maxim Oreshkin as the country’s economy minister, the Kremlin said on its website.

In a surprise move last week, President Vladimir Putin announced plans for far-reaching constitutional reforms, prompting his long-time ally Dmitry Medvedev to resign along with his government.

A new government was formed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Osborn)