August 29, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Putin tells Russians he is softening unpopular pension reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told Russians on Wednesday he had decided to dilute unpopular draft legislation to reform the pension system which has hurt his popularity, but said serious demographic challenges meant some kind of reform was necessary.

Addressing the nation on television, Putin said the retirement age for women should be raised by five years rather than the eight years proposed by the government, and made detailed proposals to soften other aspects of the legislation.

The government’s proposals have pushed Putin’s own popularity down to its lowest level in more than four years. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Katya Golubkova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)

