Putin: Nornickel should bear responsibility for Arctic fuel spill

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's miner Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that mining company Norilsk Nickel should bear responsibility for a major fuel spill this year in the Russian Arctic.

A fuel tank at a power station near the remote industrial city of Norilsk lost pressure and collapsed in late May, leaking more than 20,000 tonnes of fuel into rivers and subsoil.