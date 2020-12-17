HIGHLIGHTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday gave his annual press conference, which lasted more than four hours.

Below are some of the highlights:

ON KREMLIN CRITIC ALEXEI NAVALNY’S POISONING

“It’s a trick to attack the leaders (of Russia).”

“If someone had wanted to poison him they would have finished him off.”

ON NATO

“NATO’s military infrastructure is approaching our borders. Shouldn’t we react to this? Was it us that withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty? We didn’t do that. We’re forced to respond by creating new weapons systems that stop threats against us.”

ON NEW START TREATY

“We are ready to continue dialogue and I know that President-elect Mr. Biden has spoken about...being prepared to continue dialogue, to save this fundamental, foundational document. We are ready for this, but we need some kind of reaction from our American partners.”

ON UKRAINE’S EASTERN DONBASS REGION

“In my opinion, a settlement is inevitable. Sooner or later this will happen. The question is when. It largely depends on the current Ukrainian authorities. Russia has supported Donbass and will continue to do so. We will even increase our support for Donbass.”

ON RUSSIA’S 024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

“I haven’t decided for myself whether I’ll run or not in the election in 2024.”

ON GETTING VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19

“I am a fairly law-abiding person. I listen to the recommendations of our specialists. So I haven’t had the shot yet. But I will absolutely do it as soon as that becomes possible.”

“As for the need for mass or universal vaccination, I think this should be done... This is exactly what should create immunity in the population nationwide. Our (Russian) vaccine is effective and safe, so I see no reason not to be vaccinated.”

“Our foreign colleagues, thank God, have also turned to face us and are ready for cooperation in an area where something isn’t working out for them.”

ON DOMESTIC FOOD PRICES

“In some places prices are rising, that’s a fact. (This is) linked to the rise in the component costs due to exchange rate differences. This is unavoidable.”

“The government reacted, but the main thing is not to overdo it.”

ON POVERTY

“The plan is by 2030 to go from 13.5% today to 6.5% of people whose incomes are below the living minimum. It is bad that 6.5% will remain, but we have to be realistic. The goal is ambitious, but realistic.” (Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Compiled by Alexander Marrow, Tom Balmforth and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)