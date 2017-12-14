Putin: Rosneft boss broke no law with no-show at bribery trial

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin has violated no law by not showing up to give witness testimony at court hearings on the bribery case of former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

Putin said that the court possessed enough materials for the case, including information that Sechin had provided prior to the court hearings. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe)