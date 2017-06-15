Putin says Russia aims to beef up Syrian military in mid-term

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia's medium-term plans in Syria include improving capability of the Syrian armed forces which would allow to relocate Russian troops in the country to the existing Russian bases, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We aim to establish a process a political settlement (in Syria) between all the sides involved," Putin also said during a question and answer session with citizens.

He said that after boosting the capability of the Syrian military, Russia's aviation will continue helping it where necessary.

Putin also said Russia's military industrial complex had benefited greatly from testing its latest weapons in Syria. Combined with this, the experience acquired by the Russian army in Syria, is "priceless", he said. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)