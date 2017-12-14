Putin says there is risk of "slaughter" in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there was a risk that Ukrainian nationalists could carry out a slaughter in eastern Ukraine, but that pro-Moscow separatist forces there had the capability to repel an attack.

Putin, speaking at an annual news conference, said the pro-Western government in Kiev was hindering the Minsk process, aimed at finding a solution to the conflict over eastern Ukraine, and blocking efforts to broker a prisoner swap. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Denis Pinchuk and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)