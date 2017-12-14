FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says there is risk of "slaughter" in eastern Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Finisar deal gives Apple AR advantage
Technology
Finisar deal gives Apple AR advantage
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Energy & Environment
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Israel closes Gaza border
Israel
Israel closes Gaza border
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2017 / 11:26 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Putin says there is risk of "slaughter" in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there was a risk that Ukrainian nationalists could carry out a slaughter in eastern Ukraine, but that pro-Moscow separatist forces there had the capability to repel an attack.

Putin, speaking at an annual news conference, said the pro-Western government in Kiev was hindering the Minsk process, aimed at finding a solution to the conflict over eastern Ukraine, and blocking efforts to broker a prisoner swap. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Denis Pinchuk and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.