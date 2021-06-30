Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Putin says he received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a news conference after his meeting with U.S President Joe Biden at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland June 16, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken.

Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against COVID-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up