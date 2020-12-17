Russia's Putin says real incomes to fall around 3% in 2020

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 10, 2020. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said real incomes in Russia would fall around 3% in 2020, a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, but that the banking sector was in a satisfactory condition.

Speaking at an annual press conference, Putin lamented the fall in incomes, but said banks were on course to make 1.3 trillion roubles ($17.9 billion) in profit this year.

($1 = 72.7650 roubles)