HIGHLIGHTS-Vladimir Putin gives his annual question and answer session

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Following are highlights of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual question and answer session broadcast live on Thursday on state television. See story here:

ON SANCTIONS

“We are accused of occupying Donbass (in Ukraine) - That’s complete nonsense and lies. But China has nothing to do with it (Ukraine). (U.S.) tariffs on its goods are essentially sanctions as well. They are growing and growing.”

ON U.S. RESTRICTIONS ON HUAWEI

“An attack on Huawei. Where did it come from? And what is the point of it? The only point is to hold back China’s development, which has become a global competitor for another global power - the United States. The same thing is happening in respect of Russia and will be happening going forward.”

ON RUSSIANS’ REAL DISPOSABLE INCOMES

“It’s true that real incomes have been falling for several years. The biggest fall was in 2016, but now incomes have gradually started to recover.”

ON CONSUMER LENDING

“One of the significant elements of (household) expenses today are loan repayments. Banks today give out loans that are secured against 40 percent of wages, which is risky. In my opinion, the central bank should pay attention to this, because we don’t want to create these bubbles in the economy.” (Reporting by Moscow bureau)