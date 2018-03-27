FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018

Russian sovereign wealth fund considers investments to Vnukovo airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is considering investments into airports, including the Vnukovo airport near Moscow, the fund’s head Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways announced plans on Monday to buy a 25 percent stake in Russia’s Vnukovo Airport, the third-largest in the Moscow area by passenger numbers, on Monday.

Dmitriev also said that RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, was considering either a secondary share offering for the toy seller Detsky Mir or a stake sale in the company to a strategic investor. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Peter Graff)


