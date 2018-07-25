Russian rail freight operator RTC considers Moscow IPO - sources

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Rail freight holding company RTC Group, which includes grain transport company Rusagrotrans, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in Moscow this autumn, several financial market sources told Reuters.

Three sources said that RTC was looking to raise around $300 million from the deal, while the fourth source said that the amount could be even as high as $400-500 million.

A fifth source from the railway industry said that RTC was aiming for a valuation of around 50 billion roubles ($795 million).

RTC, which is a private company and does not disclose its shareholders on its web-site, declined to comment.

The company, which operates more than 63,000 railway cars transporting products including grain, chemicals and timber, has chosen VTB Capital, Sberbank CIB, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse among banks to arrange the deal, the sources said, although this list was not final.

VTB Capital, Sberbank CIB, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse declined to comment. ($1 = 62.9165 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva and Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)