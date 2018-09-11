Russian economy minister says interest rate should be based on long-term factors - Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Tuesday that the central bank should take into account long-term factors, not short-term volatility, when it sets the key interest rate, Interfax news agency reported.

The central bank is seen holding the rate at 7.25 percent on Friday but is widely expected to say it could tighten policy, given risks stemming from a falling rouble, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The central bank is independent from the government and other state bodies. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)