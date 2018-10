MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is unlikely to cut its key rate when it next meets later this month, and factors could emerge for raising it, TASS news agency cited First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva as saying on Friday.

Yudayeva added that the central bank’s gold and forex reserves target of $500 billion was no longer relevant, the RIA news agency reported. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Maria Kiselyova)