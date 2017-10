MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday that the bank planned to borrow more than 150 billion roubles ($2.6 billion) in November by issuing new OBR bonds, the bank’s liquidity absorption tool.

Speaking at a news briefing, Nabiullina also said that global financial markets have adjusted to geopolitical risks.