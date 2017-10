MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations in Russia are unlikely to reach 4 percent in the near future, Elvira Nabiullina, the central bank’s governor, told a news briefing.

Nabiullina also said that Friday’s decision to cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent was unanimous. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)