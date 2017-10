MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday she believed that oil prices could fall as low as $40 per barrel next year from their current levels of above $50.

Speaking at a news briefing, Nabiullina also said that higher salaries were not stoking inflation for now, and that the current account would remain positive in 2018-2020. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)