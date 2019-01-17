UPDATE 1-Head of Russia's ACRA ratings agency leaves post

(Updates with official confirmation, adds quotes)

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s ACRA ratings agency, Ekaterina Trofimova, left her post on Jan. 16, the agency said on Thursday.

Reuters reported earlier that Trofimova was leaving her post, citing three sources familiar with the decision.

ACRA was established in 2015 after the top three international ratings agencies downgraded Russia following the annexation of Crimea. It has been promoted by the Russian government and central bank and Russian firms need ACRA ratings to access most state funds.

In a statement confirming her departure, ACRA said it now planned to focus on its next phase of development.

“The board of directors recognises the positive results reached in the initial phase of AKRA’s development, and Ekaterina’s contribution to the successful organisation of the agency,” ACRA said. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Elena Fabrichnaya and Katya Golubkova Editing by Christian Lowe and Jon Boyle)