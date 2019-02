Fitch affirms Russia at 'BBB-'

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed Russia’s credit rating at ‘BBB-‘ citing a strong sovereign balance sheet and robust external finances.

“The ‍prospect of harsher additional US sanctions remains high, maintaining risks for sovereign financing flexibility, private sector access to international financing and macroeconomic volatility, as well as weighing on growth prospects​,” the credit rating agency said.

The agency’s outlook on Russia remained unchanged at “positive”. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil in Bengaluru)