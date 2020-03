March 26 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global on Thursday affirmed Russia’s foreign-currency sovereign credit rating at ‘BBB-/A-3’ with a stable outlook, saying a strong balance sheet and stringent fiscal policy will help its economy cushion the impact from low oil prices.

However, the agency noted here the country's ratings could be pressured by geopolitical tensions in the longer term and its dependence on revenue from oil and gas exports. (Reporting by Taru Jain; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)