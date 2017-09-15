S&P reaffirms Russia's foreign currency rating

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings on Friday retained Russia’s long- and short-term foreign currency rating at ‘BB+/B’ with a positive outlook.

“Ongoing recovery and post-election reform momentum could lift Russia’s currently low potential growth, despite sanctions and low oil prices,” the ratings agency said.

However, S&P warned it could revise its outlook or take a negative rating action if foreign governments introduce "significantly tighter" sanctions on Russia.