S&P reaffirms Russia's foreign currency rating
September 15, 2017 / 9:29 PM / a month ago

S&P reaffirms Russia's foreign currency rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings on Friday retained Russia’s long- and short-term foreign currency rating at ‘BB+/B’ with a positive outlook.

“Ongoing recovery and post-election reform momentum could lift Russia’s currently low potential growth, despite sanctions and low oil prices,” the ratings agency said.

However, S&P warned it could revise its outlook or take a negative rating action if foreign governments introduce "significantly tighter" sanctions on Russia. (bit.ly/2whpH8j) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

