UPDATE 1-S&P affirms Russia's rating at 'BBB-/A-3'

July 20 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed bit.ly/2LANTpJ Russia's "BBB-/A-3" credit rating on Friday, saying the state of the country's external and public balance sheets should enable the economy to absorb shocks from possible new international sanctions.

The rating agency kept its stable outlook unchanged.

“We hope that the sustainable positive trend of economic growth and responsible budgetary policy will provide compelling reasons for this agency to raise Russia’s sovereign credit rating,” said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Russia received an upgrade to investment grade on its sovereign rating from S&P Global in February.

