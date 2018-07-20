FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 20, 2018 / 8:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-S&P affirms Russia's rating at 'BBB-/A-3'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comments from Russian finance minister)

July 20 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed bit.ly/2LANTpJ Russia's "BBB-/A-3" credit rating on Friday, saying the state of the country's external and public balance sheets should enable the economy to absorb shocks from possible new international sanctions.

The rating agency kept its stable outlook unchanged.

“We hope that the sustainable positive trend of economic growth and responsible budgetary policy will provide compelling reasons for this agency to raise Russia’s sovereign credit rating,” said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Russia received an upgrade to investment grade on its sovereign rating from S&P Global in February.

The latest U.S. sanctions were imposed on Moscow in April. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.