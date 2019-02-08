Moody's upgrades Russia rating, changes outlook to stable

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Moody’s Investor Service upgraded Russia’s rating to Baa3 from Ba1 on Friday, saying policies enacted in recent years will strengthen the country’s already robust public finances.

Moody’s also said there is a reasonably high likelihood that the United States could impose further sanctions on Russia in the coming months, but added that Russia’s ability to withstand the impact has improved since the downgrade in 2015.

The agency changed its outlook on Russia to stable from positive, citing ongoing pressures from external factors including a further fall in oil prices. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)