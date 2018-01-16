FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Financials
January 16, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's RDIF says considering Detsky Mir share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is considering a secondary share offering in Detsky Mir retailer, RDIF’s president, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Tuesday.

The Sistema conglomerate has put up two of its assets, toy retailer Detsky Mir and the Bashkirian Power Grid Company, as collateral against a RDIF loan.

Dmitriev said there has been no talks about taking Detsky Mir under its control, as various sources said last week. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Louise Heavens; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.