UPDATE 1-Russia's Ufaorgsintez refinery catches fire, one dead

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - One man died and another was injured after a fire on Monday ripped through the Russian Ufaorgsintez oil refinery, controlled by Rosneft, the refinery said.

It said the fire had been contained and there was no danger of the blaze spreading further.

“Key units of the plant have not stopped working,” it said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Fenton)