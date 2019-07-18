Russia's Transneft resumes oil supplies to Antipinsky refinery - TASS

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft on Thursday resumed oil supplies to the debt-laden Antipinsky refinery, the country’s largest independent oil-processing plant, TASS news agency cited a Transneft spokesman as saying.

Supplies of oil to the plant, which has an annual capacity of 9 million tonnes, were halted in May amid financial problems that led to the arrival of new owners.

The plant’s former owner, Dmitry Mazurov, was arrested last week on suspicion of embezzlement. He denies wrongdoing.

SOCAR Energoresurs, a joint venture between Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, and a group of investors, acquired an 80% stake in the refinery last month. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dale Hudson)