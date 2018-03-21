UPDATE 1-Russia retail sales miss expectations, wages beat f'cast

(Combines with other economic data; adds quotes, detail) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Growth in Russia's retail sales, a gauge for economic expansion, slowed in February amid a higher-than-expected increase in wages, painting a mixed picture for the oil-dependent economy, data showed on Wednesday. The Russian economy is on the mend after two years of recession, caused by a slump in oil prices and Western sanctions. But the pace of recovery lacks momentum, speaking for more cuts to the central bank rates to kick-start lending. Retail sales, a barometer of consumer demand and Russia's key economic growth driver, rose 1.8 percent in February compared with a year ago after rising 2.8 percent in the preceding month. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average predicted that retail sales would rise by 3 percent in February. "Perhaps the most disappointing figure came from the retail sector," Capital Economics research firm said in a note. At the same time, real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, rose 9.7 percent year on year in February, beating analysts' call for a 6.0 percent increase. Such figures suggest there was a substantial money injection in the budget salary fund ahead of the election, Kirill Tremasov, a former head of macroeconomic forecasting department at the economy ministry, said in his Telegram channel. "But for some reason this has not impacted demand," Tremasov said. Russian media had reported that state employees, particularly in the healthcare, saw salary increases earlier this year, before the presidential election on March 18 where President Vladimir Putin secured another term. Amid skidding economic recovery and a record-low inflation, the central bank is widely expected to trim its key rate as soon as this week, making lending cheaper and thus boosting gross domestic product expansion. "Weak real retail growth figure suggests that a salary increase has not affected consumer spending, which becomes the main negative surprise," said Alexei Pogorelov, chief economist at Credit Suisse in London. Such a combination of indicators speaks for a 50 basis point cut to the central bank's key rate, which is now at 7.5 percent, Pogorelov said. Unemployment rate also surprised by sliding to 5.0 percent in February, below a rate of 5.2 percent predicted in the Reuters monthly poll. Rosstat provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Feb 18 Jan 18 Feb 17 mth/mth pct change -3.6 -25.0 -1.7 yr/yr pct change +1.8 +2.8 -2.6 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Additional reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Zlata Garasyuta Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)