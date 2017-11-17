Romania closes one case against Russia's Lukoil, related trial still on

BUCHAREST/MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Romanian prosecutors have decided to close a criminal case against Russia’s Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Romania over allegations of money laundering, although the trial of a larger related case continues, they said on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutors did not say why the case had been closed.

In 2015, prosecutors attached to the court of appeals of the central Romanian city of Ploiesti seized Lukoil assets worth 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in an investigation over alleged money laundering and tax evasion. The trial started last year.

Lukoil said on Friday that Romanian prosecutors had decided to close a criminal case against Petrotel-Lukoil S.A and its director general Andrei Bogdanov on Nov. 3. The company did not provide further details.

The closed case relates to one of about five lesser or separate allegations, the spokeswoman for the prosecutors said.