MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Wednesday it has appointed Swiss investment bank UBS to arrange the buyback of its shares from the open market.

The biggest Russian company by market value, Rosneft approved the share buyback programme in August. It will run until the end of 2020 and will not exceed 340 million shares. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Andrey Kuzmin Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)