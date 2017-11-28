FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB CEO says loan talks with China's CEFC ongoing
November 28, 2017 / 9:57 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Russia's VTB CEO says loan talks with China's CEFC ongoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Talks between Russian bank VTB and China’s CEFC on a loan to the Chinese company seeking to buy a stake in Russian oil company Rosneft are ongoing, VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told reporters on Tuesday.

“The geography of the talks is quite wide,” Kostin said. CEFC agreed in September to buy a 14.2 percent stake in Rosneft from a consortium of Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority in a deal valued at more than $9 billion. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

