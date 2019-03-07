Glencore chief executive Glasenberg to leave Russia's Rosneft board

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) -

* Ivan Glasenberg, head of Glencore, will no longer be a member of the board of Russian oil major Rosneft, Rosneft board meeting minutes showed on Thursday.

* Glencore sold a 14.16 percent stake in Rosneft in May 2018, the company said, and now holds a stake of 0.57 percent.

* Rosneft listed 11 candidates for membership of the board on Thursday, all of whom were put forward by shareholders with over 2 percent voting rights. The list did not include Glasenberg. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Polina Ivanova)