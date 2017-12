MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday it was up to an arbitration court to decide on a new claim brought by Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft against Sistema conglomerate.

Rosneft said earlier on Thursday it has filed a 131.6 billion roubles ($2.2 billion) lawsuit against Sistema. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by by Polina Devitt)