MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft said on Monday it had bought the rights to a huge oilfield in the Taymyr peninsula in the Arctic, as it presses ahead with plans to use the Northern Sea Route.

In a regulatory disclosure, Rosneft said it had bought the rights to Taymyrneftegaz, the owner of the huge Payakha oilfield. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova. Editing by Mark Potter)