Energy
November 5, 2019 / 7:21 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Rosneft's Q3 oil output down 1.4% y/y

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Third-quarter oil and gas condensate production at Russia’s Rosneft, the world’s largest oil company by output, declined by 1.4%, year-on-year, to 57.88 million tonnes, the company said on Tuesday.

Its total hydrocarbon production in July - September declined to 5.74 million barrels per day of oil equivalent by 1.5%, year-on-year.

The company also said oil output at its largest production unit, Yuganskneftegaz, located in West Siberia, reached record-high of 1.466 million bpd this summer since production began there in 1964. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below