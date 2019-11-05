Rosneft's Q3 oil output down 1.4% y/y

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Third-quarter oil and gas condensate production at Russia’s Rosneft, the world’s largest oil company by output, declined by 1.4%, year-on-year, to 57.88 million tonnes, the company said on Tuesday.

Its total hydrocarbon production in July - September declined to 5.74 million barrels per day of oil equivalent by 1.5%, year-on-year.

The company also said oil output at its largest production unit, Yuganskneftegaz, located in West Siberia, reached record-high of 1.466 million bpd this summer since production began there in 1964. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)