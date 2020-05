MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft has reappointed Igor Sechin as Chief Executive for another five years, the company said on Friday.

Sechin, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been at the helm of Rosneft since 2012. His existing five-year contract expires this month. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman )