Russian court freezes Sistema's Detsky Mir stake, other assets - TASS
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 12, 2017 / 5:24 PM / in 2 hours

Russian court freezes Sistema's Detsky Mir stake, other assets - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday froze Sistema’s 52 percent stake in retailer Detsky Mir worth 33.8 billion roubles ($570.30 million), the TASS news agency reported.

Russian oil major Rosneft had said earlier on Tuesday it was seeking to freeze some of Sistema’s assets as part of a second lawsuit against the conglomerate over Rosneft’s Bashneft subsidiary.

The court also froze Sistema’s stakes in other companies, including the Steppe agricultural holding, MTS-Bank, and Sistema Telecom Assets, TASS said.

Sistema has rejected Rosneft’s demands as groundless, saying state-controlled Rosneft was pursuing a policy of blackmail which was aimed at destroying the company’s value. ($1 = 59.2675 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
