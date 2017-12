MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft is seeking a freezing injunction in respect of some of Sistema’s assets under its second legal claim against the conglomerate, the RIA news agency quoted a Rosneft spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

State-controlled Rosneft and its subsidiary Bashneft filed a second, 131.6-billion-rouble lawsuit against Sistema last week. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)