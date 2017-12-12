UPDATE 1-Russia's Rosneft wants court to freeze more of Sistema assets

(Combines series, adds Rosneft quote, background, share price)

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft said on Tuesday it was seeking a freezing injunction in respect of some of Sistema’s assets under its second legal claim against the conglomerate over Rosneft’s Bashneft subsidiary.

Sistema rejected the demands as groundless, saying state-controlled Rosneft was pursuing a policy of blackmail which was aimed at destroying the company’s value.

Rosneft’s demands came days after Sistema countersued Russia’s top oil producer for around $5.6 billion, retaliating against $4.5 billion in legal claims made by Rosneft.

“The assets with which the earlier lawsuit was secured do not cover the damages under the second claim,” Russian news agency RIA quoted a Rosneft spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

Rosneft filed its second, 131.6-billion-rouble lawsuit against Sistema in the arbitration court of Bashkortostan last week. The court scheduled preliminary hearings for Jan. 12, court documents showed on Tuesday.

The Russian government seized Sistema’s stake in Bashneft in 2014, saying its privatisation had been illegal. Rosneft later bought a controlling stake in Bashneft and in May filed its first lawsuit, alleging that Sistema had removed assets from the company. Sistema denies the allegation.

In August, the court ruled that Sistema should pay more than 136 billion roubles to Rosneft. As part of that lawsuit, the court arrested 31.76 percent of shares in Sistema’s MTS, Russia’s top mobile phone operator, as well as 100 percent in the Medsi healthcare unit and 90.47 percent of power grid company BPGC. Sistema has lost appeals against the asset freeze.

Sistema, which groups the assets of Russian businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, has lost a quarter of its market value since the first lawsuit was filed in early May.

By 1226 GMT on Tuesday its stock was down 0.5 percent in London at $3.65 per global depository receipt. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva, Maria Kiselyova and Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gareth Jones)