MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Friday it has reached an amicable agreement with Sistema conglomerate, which will pay out 100 billion roubles ($1.7 billion) as part of the deal related to Bashneft oil company.

It also said the sides have agreed to drop all legal proceedings, while Sistema has to pay the damages not later than March 30 2018.