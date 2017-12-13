UPDATE 1-Russia's Rosneft not seeking control over Sistema's assets

(Adds detail, share price)

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft has no plans to gain control over the assets of business conglomerate Sistema as part of their legal wrangling, a Rosneft spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The legal fight has pitted Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft and a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, against businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the head of Sistema, rekindling fears over the investment climate in Russia.

The arbitration court of Bashkortostan froze on Tuesday a number of Sistema’s assets worth $1.7 billion in response to a claim by Rosneft, including its stake in toy retailer Detsky Mir , with a book value of 33.8 billion roubles ($571 million).

“This is an injunction,” said Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev. “We don’t need the assets, we need the funds ... This is in case Sistema fails or refuses to pay in cash.”

Sistema’s shares fell 4.8 percent by 0833 GMT, trading close to three-year lows. Detsky Mir’s shares were down 0.6 percent, while Moscow-traded shares in Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS, controlled by Sistema, declined by 1.5 percent.

A Russian court ruled in August that Sistema should pay Rosneft more than 136 billion roubles in compensation related to a dispute over oil producer Bashneft, which was bought by Rosneft last year.

Rosneft has said some assets were removed from Bashneft by Sistema, which once owned it. Sistema has rejected these claims as groundless.

In another lawsuit, related to Bashneft’s dividends from 2009 to 2014 when it was under control of Sistema, Rosneft has been seeking damages of $2.2 billion.

In turn, Sistema had filed a $5.6 billion lawsuit against Rosneft. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Heavens)