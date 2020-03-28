Russia's Rosneft terminates Venezuela operations

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft, said on Saturday it had terminated operations in Venezuela and disposed of its assets relating to its operations there.

The company said it was selling its Venezuelan businesses to a company owned by the Russian government, “including in the joint ventures of Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria, as well as oil-field services companies, commercial and trading operations”.

It did not name the company to which it had sold its operations.

It said that it would be receiving a settlement payment worth a 9.6% share of Rosneft’s equity capital that will be held by a subsidiary. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Giles Elgood)