FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 12, 2018 / 4:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian econmin sees rouble firming to 63-64 to dollar in Dec

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday the rouble has “seriously deviated” from fundamental levels but he expected it to firm to 63-64 roubles to the U.S. dollar in December this year.

Oreshkin, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, said he did not expect positive surprises for Russia’s economic growth in the third and fourth quarters due to higher financial market volatility. He said gross domestic product growth in each of the two quarters was unlikely to exceed 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.