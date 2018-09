VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The rouble’s current weakness does not warrant “extraordinary interventions” by authorities, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

Russia has no plans to oblige Russian exporters to sell foreign currency, he told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by John Stonestreet)