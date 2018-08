MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov said on Friday he was confident the central bank and the government were in control of the situation with the rouble, Interfax news agency reported.

Belousov’s comments came after the central bank decided to halt daily purchases of foreign currency as the rouble tanked to its weakest level since early April 2016. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)