Rouble volatility gauges spike after proposed new U.S. Sanctions

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Rouble implied volatility gauges saw their biggest jump in almost three months on Thursday, after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators proposed stiff new sanctions on Russian debt and it banks and oil and gas sectors.

The gauges that saw the jumps included those covering the next week to the next three months.. U.S. dollar/rouble non-deliverable forwards, which FX traders also use to hedge against currency swings, hit their highest in nearly a month too.

In the spot market, the rouble fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to one-month lows